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HOW AMERICA ENGINEERED THE MIGRANT CRISIS
From the Mediterranean to the Rio Grande: How U.S. Foreign Policy Engineered Migration — Both Abroad and at Home
13 hrs ago
•
The Otter
23
28
10
April 2026
Plato Is Why You Cannot Find a Job
Death to the Forms: A Vitalist Guide to Learning, Becoming, and Surviving the Skeleton Crew Economy
Apr 27
•
The Otter
39
41
19
OtterlyFringe Episode 8: The Brothers Krynn
Writing fantasy, European fairy tales and myths, and life in a big family.
Apr 5
•
The Otter
and
The Brothers Krynn
22
13
15
1:35:00
March 2026
The Leviathan Beaches Itself on Kharg Island
Schizoanalytic Dispatch from the Strait of Hormuz
Mar 27
•
The Otter
45
10
11
Schmear the Truth
The horrors of Israel's founding, their ethnopolitics, and the Dissident Right as a vehicle to normalize genocide.
Mar 6
•
The Otter
57
13
23
OtterlyFringe Live: Operation Moaning Epstein
Schizoanalysis: The Iran Conflict from an Occult Perspective
Mar 3
•
The Otter
and
John Scot
29
4
5
1:31:24
February 2026
Dissident Budapest: Are Our Days Numbered?
Peter Magyar could upend the European hub for dissident thought
Feb 12
•
The Otter
38
45
11
Hungary, California, & The Post Alt Right
With The Otter (WRP #143)
Published on The Walt Right
•
Feb 9
1:38:42
OtterlyFringe Episode 7: Constantin Von Hoffmeister
Geopolitics, Vindication, Remigration, and his new book – Multipolar Galaxy!
Feb 5
•
The Otter
34
1
8
2:17:33
OtterlyFringe Live: The Epstein Files and Elite Rituals
An Occult Perspective from The Otter and John Scot delivered live.
Feb 3
•
The Otter
and
John Scot
38
7
10
1:35:11
January 2026
OtterlyFringe Episode 6: Krug
Philosophy, PORNOLAND, and the Future of the Right
Jan 29
•
The Otter
28
1
9
1:41:32
The Monroe Doctrine Was Never Meant to Be This
The corruption of a once-anti-colonial doctrine
Published on Multipolar Press
•
Jan 7
© 2026 Vidra Nomadica
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