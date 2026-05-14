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Ianus's avatar
Ianus
9h

- CIA orchestrated drug running and different ops to destabilise souther states

- Gaddafi wanted to get away from the petro-dollar, backing their currency with gold, so he was offed

- The US being Israel's lapdog, controlled via AIPAC, Epstein-like blackmailing and individual zionsists, committed fully to supporting Israel's destabilising wars and genocides in the Middle-East. Since then, Israel or the US has started regional conflicts and pushed "refugees" to Europe. Quite a few NGOs are actually Israel based, so it is Jews essentially helping non-whites march into white countries.

- The US borders are fucked as well, since not just South-Americans but everyone and their mothers are trying to get in via the south and north. Now smuggling operations exist from Canada as well, since it has been flooded by Indians.

The main goal of these moves have been to dilute and potentially genocide the local populace. Quite a number of economic migrants are entering Australia as well, of course of non-white origin.

Milei and Steinbaum are both of jewish origin, presiding over shitholes, of course not wanting to make them better. Argentina is selling land to Israelis, after they have burned (and reduced the price) of said land.

https://www.trackaipac.com/

Besides a tighter control of your personal freedoms, we shall see laws multiply - like rats in a bucket - that protect jews against any and all criticism under the aegis of anti-semitism. Lot of countries are bringing this in, meaning we are nearing the last stage.

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5 replies by The Otter and others
An American Writer & Essayist's avatar
An American Writer & Essayist
11h

Damn. Sucks to see two Substackers I like arguing. But I will say one thing, it's not America, as in the American people who are at fault. It's the United States Imperial Government and assorted NGO's, some who work for old Soros that are at fault.

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