█▓▒░ TRANSMISSION LOCKED ░▒▓█ • Quantum-tunneled from the autonomous shadow mesh •

• Firewall circumvention: SUCCESS •

• Ideological DRM stripped • ▓▓▒▒ VIDRA NOMADICA // ROGUE SIGNAL // DECRYPTED ▒▒▓▓ • INTRODUCTION

• [SYRIA DIRECTIVE 2011]

• OPERATION TIMBER SYCAMORE: THE BILLION-DOLLAR BLOWBACK

• LIBYA 2011 — OPENING THE MEDITERRANEAN GATE

• FROM DAMASCUS TO LESBOS: THE MIGRATION PIPELINE

• [ZIONIST VECTOR — COUNTER-TRANSMISSION]

• HOW AMERICA EXPORTED CHAOS TO ITS OWN BACKYARD

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Introduction

Some of you may have noticed I’ve been feuding with a nasty, desperate social-media climber named Librarian of Celaeno. I lost my patience with him after he called me an antisemite over my “Schmear the Truth” article — something he continues to deny, perhaps because he conveniently forgets his own emotional outbursts. He keeps trying to damage my reputation, apparently unaware that there’s a thin line between being petty and being a proper asshole.

See, I’m a born asshole who learned to be nice. The Goofball of Celaeno is a nice guy trying to be an asshole — and that rarely works out. Good luck with your smarmy restacks, but that’s not the purpose of the article.

I bring this up because his smarm is increasingly aimed at critics of Zionism, even as he brown-noses those same critics in private, as if any anti-Zionist would trust a two-faced operator like that. Zionists spread egregious lies, and it seems there are plenty of people ready to swallow those blue pills. So here I am with the stomach pump, ready to save you from their slopulist fictions.

America is directly responsible for flooding Europe with migrants: a fact that flatly contradicts the asinine rhetoric being pushed. American commentators are increasingly attempting to dismiss European grievances in order to save face amid the backlash to the Iran War. It’s an easy trend to jump on, but I’d warn my American friends to take a long, hard look in the mirror. The callous nature of American foreign policy doesn’t just hurt us across the pond… it hits hard back home as well.

Here is the argument Goofball lays out, punctuated with the type of nasty pettiness that we true assholes know better than to stoop to.

I know many Substackers have a “don’t rock the bouncy castle” attitude, but the time to appeal to civility is far behind us. Time is running out to solve our problems, and anyone fearmongering you into supporting the current right is either a grifter chasing a paycheck or simply too dense to see the historic opportunity in front of us — with both the mainstream right and left sitting at historic lows in popularity. Now, let’s dive into the history, which I’ve thoroughly cited so you can throw this article at the jamokes out there trying to whitewash the facts.

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[SYRIA DIRECTIVE 2011]

America’s ruling class has mastered the art of denying accountability while carefully laying the groundwork for plausible deniability. They wrung their hands over the “unprecedented” 2015 migrant crisis, and now the Trump administration yammers on about Europe’s collapsing social cohesion. In both cases, Americans pretend their own foreign policy had nothing to do with it. The cold, hard truth is that the United States is the primary architect of the mass immigration waves that have reshaped our nations — a direct consequence of decades of interventionist doctrine, regime-change wars, proxy arming, and destabilization campaigns.

The 2015 migrant crisis was a consequence of the Syrian Civil War, but that conflict did not emerge in isolation. In fact, the civil unrest would have been swiftly crushed by Bashar al-Assad’s regime had the United States not exploited the Arab Spring uprisings. While I cannot prove that American intelligence services fomented the Arab Spring (at least until future FOIA releases make those documents available) we do have clear evidence that American NGOs trained and funded activists. The New York Times reported the National Democratic Institute (NDI), International Republican Institute (IRI), and Freedom House had trained Arab activists in non-violent organizing, digital activism, and election monitoring for years before the 2011 uprisings — with programs dating as far back as 2006. We can safely say that the United States played a strong hand in making these events possible, even if they were partly organic.

Trouble began in Syria with violent protests in March 2011, inspired by the Arab Spring. The protesters had genuine grievances against Assad’s Ba’athist regime, which had deliberately kept Syria isolated from the global liberal economy at the expense of development. Assad responded to the protests with brutal force, but it was U.S. policy that transformed a containable uprising into a bloodbath that displaced millions from their homes.

Long before 2011, Syria was already in the crosshairs. Designated a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979 under Bashar’s father, it was hammered with sanctions under the 2003 Syria Accountability Act, which further stifled its development. A 2007 interview with Wesley Clark revealed a post-9/11 Pentagon memo that outlined plans for regime change in seven countries, including Syria. On August 18, 2011, President Obama publicly demanded that Assad “step aside.” That declaration marked the beginning of the destabilization of Syria — a process that, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), eventually drove over a million migrants to Europe in 2015 alone, though the true figure is almost certainly higher.

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OPERATION TIMBER SYCAMORE: THE BILLION-DOLLAR BLOWBACK

The domestic instability in Syria led the CIA to initiate Operation Timber Sycamore (2012–2017). Authorized by the Obama administration, this covert program became one of the most expensive in CIA history, costing approximately $1 billion per year at its peak. It involved secretly arming, training, and equipping Syrian rebels, early as 2013 as per the New York Times, with the explicit goal of pressuring Assad to leave power.

Weapons (including AK-47s, RPGs, and TOW anti-tank missiles) were sourced from Eastern Europe and routed through Jordan and Turkey. Saudi Arabia provided additional funding while the CIA led the training. A 2025 academic case study using declassified documents and primary sources concluded the program suffered from “oversight shortfalls, limited vetting, and accountability problems,” with weapons diverted to groups including ISIS, which further destabilized the region leading to additional migrant waves.

Composition satellite photo of the destruction of Aleppo from March 2013 to May 2013 (from Associated Press)

An earlier EU and German-funded study by Conflict Armament Research similarly found that U.S. and allied arms “significantly augmented” ISIS capabilities. The operation prolonged the conflict, contributed to the 2015 Russian intervention, and helped create the conditions for massive displacement as entire city-blocks in Syria’s largest city, Aleppo, were completely leveled.

The Civil War was utterly devastating. By 2025 it had killed an estimated 600,000 to 656,000 people and displaced more than 13.4 million Syrians, roughly half the country’s pre-war population, with over 7.4 million internally displaced and 6 million becoming refugees. The conflict created the largest humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century.

LIBYA 2011 — OPENING THE MEDITERRANEAN GATE

Under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the U.S.-led NATO intervention in Libya was launched in March 2011 and authorized by UN Security Council Resolution 1973 under the pretext of protecting civilians. The intervention rapidly evolved into a regime-change operation aimed at ousting Libya’s leader, Muammar Gadaffi. By October 2011, Gaddafi was overthrown and butchered in the street.

An academic analysis, from the Belfer Center at Harvard, notes that the intervention “did not aim mainly to protect civilians, but rather to overthrow Gaddafi’s regime, even at the expense of increasing the harm to Libyans”. The resulting power vacuum turned Libya into a failed state and the primary smuggling corridor for migrants to Europe.

Muammar Gaddafi was dragged to a dog’s death, unfit for any world leader, while UN observers stood idly by. Who were the real savages here?

Gaddafi himself repeatedly warned Europe of this exact outcome. In early March 2011, as NATO intervention loomed, he gave an interview to France 24, stating that if his regime fell, Libya would no longer serve as a barrier against mass African migration. He warned: “There are millions of blacks who could come to the Mediterranean to cross to France and Italy, and Libya plays a role in security in the Mediterranean”. Gaddafi’s claims were dismissed as self-preservation, but he continued to appear on numerous outlets, insisting Al-Qaeda was behind the civilian attacks, while warning that Europe would face a flood of migrants. Gadaffi put it this way: NATO was “bombing a wall” which had long protected Europe from uncontrolled immigration.

Gaddafi’s warning proved prescient. After his fall, Libya’s southern borders effectively collapsed, well-organized migrant smuggling networks rapidly expanded (often supported by NGOs), and the country became the primary launchpad for the central Mediterranean route that fueled the 2015 European migrant crisis.

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FROM DAMASCUS TO LESBOS: THE MIGRATION PIPELINE

Migrants arrive at Keleti Station in Budapest (Getty Images 2015)

America’s actions during this period exacted an enormous human toll. Along with the roughly one million migrants who crossed the Mediterranean, more than 1.3 million people applied for asylum in Europe in 2015 alone — the highest number since World War II — with Syrians forming the largest group. Libya’s post-intervention chaos supplied the boats, as there was no functioning government authority left to prevent their departure. Frontline states such as Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon were overwhelmed by millions of refugees and chose instead to facilitate onward movement rather than bear the full brunt of the chaos.

U.S. policy may not have invented every local grievance, but it internationalized and prolonged the conflicts that generated refugees on a scale unseen in history, while offering scant support to frontline nations or Europe in dealing with the consequences of its military adventurism.

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[ZIONIST VECTOR — COUNTER-TRANSMISSION]

Some analysts shills argue that any discussion of pro-Israel neoconservative influence on these policies is tenuous or irrelevant. The historical record shows otherwise.

In 1996 a study group led by Richard Perle (later a senior Bush administration official) produced the policy paper “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” for incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Among their recommendations were “removing Saddam Hussein from power,” “striking Syrian military targets,” and reshaping the Middle East to reduce threats to Israel. Several authors, including Douglas Feith and David Wurmser, later held influential positions in the Bush administration.

These same neoconservative voices were among the strongest advocates for the Iraq War, the Libya intervention, and early pressure on Syria. One may concede that the primary driver of U.S. policy remained the broader goals of the State Department; however, this faction exerted significant influence on the strategy and rationale for regime-change efforts across the Middle East.

The evidence is not hidden. It is all in the public domain. While the longstanding U.S. foreign-policy consensus in favor of intervention and regime change was certainly a factor, the pro-Israel faction has been well-documented as an ideological and policy accelerator within that bipartisan consensus, especially in the post-9/11 era.

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HOW AMERICA EXPORTED CHAOS TO ITS OWN BACKYARD

The interventionist pattern is consistent within America’s own hemisphere. In 1954, the CIA orchestrated a coup against Guatemala’s elected president Jacobo Árbenz Guzmán (Operation PBSuccess), driven in part by United Fruit Company interests. Declassified documents confirm the CIA’s central role. The coup triggered a 36-year civil war, massive civilian casualties, and long-term institutional weakness that continues to drive migration northward to this day.

During the 1980s, Reagan administration’s support for brutal dictatorships and death squads in El Salvador and Guatemala, along with funding for the Contra rebels in Nicaragua, intensified regional violence and displacement. Many refugees fled to the United States. MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s among Salvadoran refugees and was later exported back to Central America through large-scale U.S. deportations of gang members in the 1990s and 2000s, creating the criminal landscape that drove increased migration until Nayib Bukele cleaned up the mess.

Honduran migrants head to the United States (Getty Images)

The 2009 Honduran coup, which removed President Manuel Zelaya, further destabilized the region. The Obama administration condemned the coup but declined to classify it as such under U.S. law, allowing continued aid and relations with the post-coup government. The Intercept has reported that Pentagon officials met with the coup’s orchestrators prior to Zelaya’s ousting, and further FOIA releases may reveal the full scope of US involvement.

These long-standing policies helped create the conditions for sustained migration from the Northern Triangle. U.S. demand for illegal drugs has also fueled cartel violence in Mexico for decades. Operation Fast and Furious (2009–2011) saw the ATF deliberately allow approximately 2,000 firearms to be trafficked to Mexican cartels in a botched attempt to track higher-level traffickers. This failed operation has contributed significantly to cartel armament — a primary driver of Mexican migration.

Interventions and policies pursued by both Republican and Democratic administrations have played a major role in generating the very migrant flows that later became domestic political flashpoints. The entire Western World was flooded with migrants and refugees as a direct consequence of American foreign policy.

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Transmission Disconnecting:

Don’t fall for the slopulists. Have enough respect for yourself not to listen to clever idiots and willful liars. Believe me: my critical articles have sparked private conversations with some of these bigger creators, and many of them don’t actually believe their own sophistry. They hold far more nuanced positions in private, but they just know certain rhetoric performs well and they don’t want to rock the boat.

If you keep gobbling up the red meat they throw at you, you’re choosing to be their little house pet. I want better for you than chasing vibes. The pastures outside the partisan plantation demand less emotion and more critical thought. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it.

Lastly, I challenge Librarian of Celaeno (who fancies himself a superior writer) to produce a thorough rebuttal backed by cold, hard facts instead of quirky allegories about sunfish. That’s the kind of piece I usually leave in draft because I’d rather deliver you, dear reader, the highest quality I can manage while juggling the many projects currently on my plate.

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