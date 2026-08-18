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3 Years A Magyar

Here Comes A Nazi

Empathy For The Chuds

Allow Me To Introduce Myself

Hello, Substack.

My name is Frank Daniel Czito. I was born in sunny Santa Monica, California to my father, Frank I. de Czito and my mother Krisztina. They met after the fall of the Berlin Wall and by all accounts it was a fairytale romance. It was not Lao Tzu, but Dr Tyrell from Bladerunner who said, “a flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long”. My parents’ flame burnt out far quicker.

Their meeting was not by chance. My grandfather escaped the Iron Curtain with his family in the 1970s with forged paperwork provided by my maternal grandmother. My grandfather hollowed out the backseat of his Lada and hid my father and aunt inside. He was able to cross into Austria with his wife and declare asylum at the American embassy. The legend says: he arrived to New York City with 20 dollars in his pocket. The family ate a steady diet of Oreos and 7UP (which they pronounced “Seven, U, P.”), then hopped on a Greyhound Bus for Los Angeles. My grandfather would settle for nothing less than the sunny beaches of Pacific Ocean. He built a business from scratch, Frank and Son TV Repair, using his Hungarian-state-mandated profession to put his children through dental school in that brave New World.

hanging in my grandfather’s backyard

My father had just graduated dental school and set to building his practice. Being an autistic chud, he was struggling in his love life. My grandfather, on the other hand, is a ladies’ man to this day. The man is 90 years old and dating an oil painter a few decades younger than him. He knew the only hope for my father was an arrangement, so he got on the phone and called back to the old country. My grandmother let him know that she had a daughter who would love to meet his son. Without a moment to spare, my father was on a plane to Budapest to spend two weeks with my mother. It wasn’t long before they were married. The wedding ceremony had huge fanfare. The venue was the historic Mátyás-templom. I was probably conceived on their wedding night, because it wasn’t long until I arrived.

This is where my father’s autism got the best of him. My mother was not only homesick, but fell into a deep postpartum depression. This was bizarre to my father who is wholly incapable of relating to human emotions. He badgered her, screamed at her, and abused her for “neglecting me”. One day, when my mother was out at the park with me, he changed the locks on the house. He seized me from her, and tossed her a set of keys for an apartment down the street. My father would thereby restrict her access to me.

Mama bear instinct was activated. She headed to the Hungarian embassy and pleaded for assistance. The Ambassador was moved to tears by her plea. He would lift mountains to ensure a special exception to give me Hungarian citizenship. I was the only dual-citizen from 1991 to 1993 — when the law changed to permit dual citizenship. One night when it was her turn to take care of me, she disappeared with me into the night and boarded a plane to Hungary. This first year of my life was so turbulent that it gave birth to a dancing star of chaos in my soul.

3 Years A Magyar

So began a brutal three-year international custody battle over me, which my mother would ultimately lose. My father is terrifying man. He is vindictive and spiteful. I am putting myself at risk by even writing about this publicly. He will see this article. He has always gone the extra mile to silence people and seal records. The newspaper clipping below is all that exists in the public record about my case even though it was high profile at the time. He is paranoid in his urge for total privacy. He often acts in secrecy, but nobody knows what he’s hiding. He always ruled with fear. A complete authoritarian unafraid to use physical violence against his children to force them to bend to his will, whatever that may be.

My mother lost in court, and the police were sent to collect me. My mother tearfully clung to me while the police tore me from her arms. I still feel a sharp pain deep in my heart from this moment, it burns hot when I think about it. I screamed for her, “Mommy, the bad men are taking me!”. I was put on a plane to Los Angeles, and I wouldn’t see her again until I was 24 years old. My father mailed all her birthday gifts back. I would open them up in Hungary two decades later.

That’s all I can say on this topic for now. It’s still raw for me. It was hard to grow up without a proper mother figure. My stepmother always kept me at a distance, and I probably drifted towards right-wing discourse on women because of this traumatic event. Finally reuniting with my mother was healing and helped me value the female of our species. Before that I was kept in the dark about the truth of their divorce, and bore great resentment towards her and other women. If I was born under different stars perhaps I would have been raised by my kind-hearted mother. I would certainly be an entirely different man, and that’s the strangest part of this all — in a parallel universe my existence is not remotely similar to the one I have now.

Here Comes The Nazi

It might appear that I was born with a silver-spoon in my mouth, but my father in all his autistic glory ensured I would fall from the graces of his social class down to my current tiny net-worth. I went to an elite elementary school with the sons and daughters of movie stars and politicians. My sister was best-friends with Steven Spielberg’s daughter. I still remember stepping inside the breathtaking foyer of his mansion. I still haven’t stepped foot in a house nearly as large. As a young boy who was already interesting in writing, and was penning his own fantasy novel about dragons inspired by Christopher Paolini’s Eragon, it looked like the doors were wide open for me with Hollywood access and potential creative mentors.

That would all fall apart on my 10th birthday when I unwrapped the Reich sympathetic book, Hitler’s Generals, as present in front of my two incredibly wealthy friends. Needless to say, they cut me off and my social standing plummeted. I didn’t quite understand until Elie Wiesel’s Night was assigned as reading in the 6th grade.

This, of course, led to some behavioral issues for me. How to fight total and utter embarrassment except to reject shame entirely? I am still shameless, that might be why I go a bit too far in arguments at times. I am never “crossing the line”, per se. The line just doesn’t exist for me, and while I register social norms unlike my father, I wasn’t raised with the same norms you were, so it’s easy to forget. My apologies if I’ve been too intellectually vicious at times.

The Nazi stuff all disappeared without explanation one day, but it was only after my behaviour had degraded into acting like a spazz. I had begun interrupting the class and sought to be the class clown. Maybe people would like me better if I was funny instead of just the Nazi. I think some blowback came from school, for sure, but my father never spoke about it with me. It didn’t help that my dad forbade me from going to any bar or bat mitzvahs. I cannot imagine how fiercely that fueled the rumours.

The Chud Father cares not for the liberal hordes even if those liberal hordes are the gatekeepers of opportunity. My father inherited the bootstrap boomer mentality from grandfather. The man did build a business through sheer gumption, and took a tremendous risk to escape communism. My father would tell me, “you don’t need those Jews”. He turned out to be wrong, when I was waitlisted for every elite college preparatory school and the principal wouldn’t lift a finger to push me into one of them.

I ended up in a lower middle-class Catholic Highschool instead of going to Harvard Westlake, Windward, or Crossroads like others in my social class. My downward trajectory had begun. He would eventually kick me out of the house (a fact he still denies) which would begin my nomadic wandering and seeking for a new home. A wanderlust that would eventually lead me back to Hungary and right into my mother’s arms. My healing would begin, but I arrived right to Hungary right as Syrian Migrants were swarming Keleti, which solidified my chuddery. I am still deeply concerned about immigration. This is the one issue the left needs to compromise with the right on, but over the years I have become less and less like my father. I like to think I am no longer a chud after seeing how dysfunctionally far right beliefs play out in the real world.

Empathy For The Chuds

Nobody becomes a chud without reason.

If there’s one thing I’d like everyone to take away from this article: it is my plea for you to please try to understand the chuds.

My father carried the resent towards the predominantly Jewish Hungarian communist government that stripped our family’s property in Kassa, Gödöllő, and Békésszentandrás. We fell from the heights of renowned family of a WW1 war hero to complete destitution. Ironically my father is speedrunning our family’s fall from grace a second time by adopting the boomer capitalist bootstrap approach, and has forced my grandfather to cut me out of his Will — so he can afford to build an empty mansion in New Hampshire that nobody will visit since he’s alienated all his friends and family, but I digress…

Society has disaffected different people in different ways, and for politics to succeed we must navigate each others grievances maturely.

I am a white man who has been disaffected not only by my chud father’s mistakes in raising me, but also DEI and propaganda against my race. I rejected my dad’s ways and became a libertarian. The only person I ever voted for was Gary Johnson in 2012. I had a MLK colour blind mentality towards other races, that slowly deteriorated as I was berated for being an evil white man in college and minorities started mistreating me because of the propaganda.

I was a sensitive young man, and boy did it hurt and sting to be degenerated because of features I cannot control. This is the exact behaviour I had long tried to avoid subjecting minorities to. The left was wrong to do this. I grew up in a early-2000s nearly colour-blind Los Angeles community. The same group I went to school with that experienced racial harmony then went on to attack each other as woke propaganda infected them in college. If you are on the left and reading this, I urge you to self reflect on the damage your side of the aisle has caused, and also accept that the genie cannot be put back into the bottle. Race relations can never be the liberalized again, and that’s something you must own and live with.

Substack is full of race-grifting slop on both sides.

Likewise, blacks have been disaffected in their own right, and still feel the impacts of that past despite the advantages now given to them. Native Americans have had far worse troubles — but this is rarely discussed because the left uses race for political opportunity and nothing more. Asians have all the advantages in the world, and still latch onto the race grifting because it’s politically convenient.

This question of race is a messy one that cannot be resolved by drawing partisan lines. The categories we use to discuss race itself are hardly sensible to begin with. Mature discussion cannot found about tribalism and its pitfalls in a liberal society. There’s no space for open and sensible discussion about preserving our heritages and culture. No reflection on the mistakes made with integration and how to move past enflamed racial tensions.

I am not suggesting that this is possible right now, but massive structural change is on the horizon. If we want to build something more noble than the previous system and avoid decades of pointless bloodshed, then we must learn to have dialogues with those we dislike and disagree with once again.

I invite anyone on the left to have a discussion with me on the next episode SchizoFringe Radio. Are you open to speaking to an ex-chud who has moved to a moderate post-liberal position?

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