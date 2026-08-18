Vidra Nomadica

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An American Writer & Essayist
Aug 18

I’m sure this wasn’t easy. Thank you for sharing.

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Sam Ursu
Aug 19

Ugh, sorry about your childhood woes, but you should be happy you narrowly escaped a handout from the 🧃

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