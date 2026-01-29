Krug is a student of philosophy who recently published his first novel, PORNOLAND. On this episode of OtterlyFringe, we discuss his debut and philosophical influences. We also discuss the future of the right and the struggles of building communities, and the lessons learned from the left on the pitfalls of organization structure. One of the best discussions on the podcast so far, don’t miss this one!
OtterlyFringe Episode 6: Krug
Philosophy, PORNOLAND, and the Future of the Right
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid
SchizoFringe Radio
Transmissions from the digital wilderness. Raw monthly call-ins and zero-filter conversations about culture, power, and collapse. Your chaotic mustelid host cuts through the static with sharp analysis, dark humor, cursed sound drops, and live schizoanalysis as the timeline gets stranger by the day.Transmissions from the digital wilderness. Raw monthly call-ins and zero-filter conversations about culture, power, and collapse. Your chaotic mustelid host cuts through the static with sharp analysis, dark humor, cursed sound drops, and live schizoanalysis as the timeline gets stranger by the day.
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