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OtterlyFringe Episode 8: The Brothers Krynn
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OtterlyFringe Episode 8: The Brothers Krynn

Writing fantasy, European fairy tales and myths, and life in a big family.
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The Otter and Brothers Krynn - Fiction
Apr 05, 2026
∙ Paid

One of The Brothers Krynn joins The Otter.

Scottish blood, steel pen, no tolerance for sanitized fantasy. He writes the kind of blood-soaked heroic fiction that modern publishers avoid.

From Conan’s Cimmerian fury, to Tolkien’s depth, onward to their own Caledonian tales like Crown of Blood, the Brothers Krynn drag sword & sorcery back to its brutal roots.

In this episode: writing without compromise, the death of modern fantasy, Scottish folklore meets barbarian spirit, Crown of Blood, the upcoming Akuma no Ran and why old fantasy still matters.

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