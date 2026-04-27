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Mercy-Luxed
May 4

Brilliant read. Thank you

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Sectionalism
Apr 28

One would have to basically adopt Piraha mentality to "kill the Plato within". Platonism is inferred based on the way language works among pretty much all of humanity, in other words it is based on the assumption that language is something other than a pipeline for measurable instances. You could never in a million years do it simply by reading some anti-Plato. Platonism (in the broad sense of ideal realism) is very convenient, and that is why every group to leave the stone age had to imply it in their every-day communication.

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