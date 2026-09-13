Restoration: A Short Film

I had a dream about an old man climbing onto a table and flinging bottles. Then this beloved bar was about to die. That was the whole dream. No plot… just the sense that something circulating in the room had been attacked.

I spent a month turning that into a short. A town set in permanent dusk. A tavern that used to pass one bone die around for a week at a time. Not a lucky charm. The many faces of chaos: some must win, some must lose.

The father takes it off the table, wrecks the stock, and the town goes still. Years later the son finds the fragments in a room where the old man had been arguing with Fortuna on the walls. He has to decide what to do with the die.

The Restoration is three minutes, and my entry to the Higgsfield Global Film Festival.

Watch it here or in better quality on X (likes and retweets are much obliged and help with the festival contest):