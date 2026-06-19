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SchizoFringe Radio Episode 001: Regression Season – Sewer People, Pacifiers & UFOs

The Otter's avatar
The Otter
Jun 19, 2026

NYC sewer mole people crawling out of manholes at 3am, adult pacifiers going mainstream in China, jenjenivive’s filthy children’s book parodies, Amazon AI shopping slop, slop bowls fatigue, and a full Down the Rabbit Hole on the latest 2026 UAP/PURSUE disclosure drops.

First episode, first Schizo Hotline test run, and maximum regression energy.

Subscribe on youtube to join the live chat: https://www.youtube.com/@SchizoFringeRadio

Join the Schizo Hotline, get early access, and support the chaos → Subscribe on Substack.

Vidra Nomadica
Transmissions from the digital wilderness
By The Otter



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