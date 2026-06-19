SchizoFringe Radio Episode 001: Regression Season – Sewer People, Pacifiers & UFOs

NYC sewer mole people crawling out of manholes at 3am, adult pacifiers going mainstream in China, jenjenivive’s filthy children’s book parodies, Amazon AI shopping slop, slop bowls fatigue, and a full Down the Rabbit Hole on the latest 2026 UAP/PURSUE disclosure drops.



First episode, first Schizo Hotline test run, and maximum regression energy.

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