▓▒░ TRANSMISSION LOCKED ░▒▓ Quantum-tunneled from the autonomous shadow mesh •

Firewall circumvention: SUCCESS •

Ideological DRM stripped • ▓▒▒ VIDRA NOMADICA // ROGUE SIGNAL // DECRYPTED ▒▒▓ Special Announcement

A Swim Across Memory Bay

The Benedict Arnold Option

The Use and Abuse of History for Life

Special Announcement

I’ve had a lot on my mind lately, which has made writing more of a drag than usual.

When I first started this project, I had no clear destination in mind. I simply wrote about what irritated me in politics and culture. My friends, noticing the intensity I poured into this project expressed their concerns, “What are you actually trying to achieve with this?”

I thought it was a preposterous question, and still do. My writing has always been a long prelude to something larger, but not yet defined. This Substack was never about chasing blogging clout. That said, I’d be lying if I claimed — like so many others do — that I never expected attention. I’ve always known my words have a way of crawling under people’s skin. The real question is: what kind of coalitions will they build?

For now, all I can do is keep doing what I’ve been doing: pouring serious research into every piece, stealing a few new tricks from the dissidents of yore, and following where these ideas lead.

The biggest challenge with Vidra Nomadica has always been the pace. I dig deep, sometimes reading multiple books for an article, then try to distill that research into something readable and informative. My process is not exactly deadline-friendly, but I’m getting better at managing it with time — mostly by fighting my neurotic urge to read books from cover to cover.

Right now, radical changes are on the horizon for me. And in times like these, we have no choice but to embrace the chaos this strange world keeps throwing at us. That is the secret art of living — learning to conquer the fear of the unknown, and then stepping willingly into the void.

Which brings me to the real announcement.

In addition to the slow, impassioned, occasionally pedantic articles you’ve come to expect, I’m making a significant shift.

The OtterlyFringe Podcast is dead. Long live SchizoFringe Radio — a sharper, tighter, monthly descent into the fringe.

Every episode features three core segments:

Slop of the Month : We roast the latest cultural, political, and digital slop so you can see it coming and avoid it in your own life.

Down the Rabbit Hole : A proper deep dive into emerging technology, obscure ideas, or full-blown schizo theories that actually deserve attention.

Schizo Hotline: Paid subscribers and chaos agents get to jump on the call or fire off Superchats while I react live.

The first episode drops June 14th at 6:00 PM UTC — perfectly timed for both my European and American audience.

If you’re tired of sanitized, mid, corporate podcasts… welcome to the other side.

A Swim Across Memory Bay

Times like these pull me down roads not taken — pathways of a life that was never quite in my control — and set me wondering about the dozens of other men I might have become. I almost spent my formative years in Hungary, but I was educated in the United States instead. Who would I be without this Yankee accent?

The road I would travel took me right back to Hungary anyway — a strange vagabond trail through the brush that wandered into the untamed wilderness of Los Angeles. After my final days of high school near the Santa Monica beach, I had all but given up on a future. There were no jobs on account of the financial crisis. I was on my own now, with only a savings bond from my Holy Communion in my pocket and a few hundred dollars to keep my face stuffed with two-for-one donuts from the Safeway bakery. Still, I carried on.

My copy of On the Road remained my constant companion as I tried to find the goodness of the American man, just as Jack Kerouac had done all those years before. I would meet many wouldbe Dean Moriartys on this journey, though loyalty is in short supply in a nation of cutthroats. The charity granted at the time was generous enough, yet always kept on a shoestring — a far cry from the true, open-handed generosity I would later encounter among the poorest souls across the world. Still, it was all I knew until I finally left these shores that shine with a dull luster from sea to toxic sea. As they say, in America everyone wants something from you — though I’d add they’ll smile and hug you while slipping the knife in your back.

The Santa Monica Bay is still filled with DDT.

Do not eat the fish you catch off the pier.

I’d turn little green crumbs into gold, torching them with a butane flame until they smouldered with musky fragrance. Dutch Masters — the finest cannabis in West LA, the best-kept secret in Westwood. Poster child of post-psychedelic Los Angeles neo-hippy mirth, making sure Armin van Buuren had his pills — a Dr. Feelgood of pure circumstance.

It was a soulless world of false sociality, the Hollywood way of asking “what do you do?” without ever wondering who you are. The opportunities ahead were turning me into a hot kiln, cementing my being unto the very people I had begun to despise. So I hit the road again, chasing a weirder America. From tramp to entrepreneur, to UCLA admission and back to tramp once again. The artist inside cannot be constrained by success or local celebrity. I was a free man again, unchained from the obligations of business and education, forging my world anew.

Keep Portland Weird — but the rents were already driving the artists out. I arrived in time for the death rattle. Everyone was scattering for Colorado, Austin, and New Orleans. I started reading philosophy, trying to think, to understand, to find the root of the decay.

Hammer the hot molten metal on the forge, twist it with the tongs into a simple hook. I was great at clothing hooks, but I never quit got the knack of making a knife, still I could craft a mean hilt. I always preferred wood to stone — living nature over static matter. Was it already time to leave?

Skipping stones on Crater Lake, touching the skies at Yosemite Point — did I find the goodness of America? No. I saw plenty of rot. I could not find Jack Kerouac’s fellahin, those salt-of-the-earth men of sheer goodness. They had long been uprooted and ploughed into a massive dung heap.

Walt Whitman was the last great American man — or maybe it was Jack. Or was it Dean Moriarty all along?

From San Diego to Seattle along the scenic stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, I found men deteriorating and women filled with dissolution. What goodness remains in a heart given over to sickness and drugs? It only hastens the early grave of the soul.

Fog rolls in on the Frisco Bay and I breathe in the salty air. My last American home was nearly a decade ago, yet I can still remember the magic of that land. The city speaks, but the people are mute.

I met her in an art collective. She had just graduated high school and hosted her first orgy. All the artists had taken the monikers of the masters — The Ungooglable Michelangelo, the great Neal Diamondz — and other nostalgiacs reliving the past, unable to create anything new. They found a grand irony in dancing amongst the ruins as their skin sagged and rotted, but they were having fun while it all burned. I was already planning my escape to Hungary.

Patriots abound, along with jingoism and conspiracies about politicians who can do no wrong. The American mind does no wrong — it was born of men who felt the same. They stole from friends and spat upon heroes as they scrambled to step on each other’s heads. Power belongs to the most vicious. Influence belongs to the cunning.

America is no place for an open mind, no home for a heart two sizes too big. That’s the story of the Grinch, but unlike in Whoville, there’s no happy ending here — only on the almighty silver screen. The truth of legends is perverted. Great men are branded as traitors. The taint of this soulless nation will never wash off your skin. A pure heart is never born in America, and Jack Kerouac could never know the goodness of man.

The Benedict Arnold Option

What is history but its most famous lies?

Benedict Arnold is a hero. I may be American, but you’ll have to trust me on this one — I spent enough of my life overseas to see the country with foreign eyes. My heart is only half-stained by that soil.

The heroes of the Revolution are mostly lies. The French gave the Americans their glory. Washington himself rarely won a battle through his own brilliance. But Benedict Arnold — he was the one who broke the British at Saratoga. He rode into the fight like a madman, his leg shattered, still driving the redcoats back until they raised the white flag. That victory turned the war. Without Arnold, there is no French alliance, no Yorktown, no independence.

And how was he repaid?

The Continental Congress passed him over for promotion again and again. They accused him of corruption while he spent his own fortune keeping his men fed and armed. They court-martialed him on petty charges while he lay broken in a military hospital. The Sons of Liberty — those self-appointed guardians of virtue — treated him like a criminal for daring to demand what was owed. They let him bleed money and reputation until he was nearly bankrupt, then acted surprised when the knife finally went in.

He committed the only sin Americans cannot forgive: he questioned their morality. The same men who would later brand him traitor had already betrayed him — with ingratitude, with slander, with the quiet cruelty of men who needed a villain more than they needed justice. So they made him one. They turned the hero of Saratoga into the eternal traitor, the man who sold West Point, the ghost who died in cold Canadian exile, forgotten and despised.

But I tell you the truth: his only real crime was loyalty that outlived its usefulness, and the inability to keep swallowing the lie.

George Washington crossed the Potomac on Christmas and broke centuries of military honor. The glory belongs to the propagandists — the ones who dressed as Amerindians to dump tea in the harbor, then despised the land and the people they pretended to become. They built a nation on treachery and called it destiny. Raw industry, cultural sewage, the pollution of the world — that is the American legacy they left us.

The last good American men will need the courage to climb those purple mountains and shout across the amber waves that a nation built on betrayal cannot endure forever. Nothing happened the way the schoolbooks told it. The monuments are lies. The villains were often just men who stopped believing the bullshit.

The Use and Abuse of History for Life

In naming Benedict Arnold a hero, I was already wielding the critical knife that Nietzsche names in On the Use and Abuse of History for Life — though I wouldn’t read those words for many years to come.

I crossed the ocean still carrying the taint. Even here, in the heart of Budapest, where ambulance sirens tear through the night and paprikas climb the trellis toward a sun that never touched Santa Monica Bay, the rot followed me. The early grave of the soul lived on in every needle, every hollow “what do you do?”, and in the stubborn patriotism I couldn’t yet shake. My jingoism was nothing more than the final piety of a people who had forgotten how to make anything new. I had been worshipping the mummified corpse of an antiquarian America — a nation that had long stopped preserving life and begun only to embalm it.

I had gone searching for monumental examples, the kind that prove greatness can still walk the earth. Dean Moriarty as the last free American soul. Kerouac’s fellahin still drifting somewhere between the toxic seas. I was the spirited man lured by seductive analogies, chasing ghosts down the open road while the present rotted beneath the mask of past glory. Walt Whitman may have been the last who could still sing an America that was still becoming. After him came the collectors and the masqueraders, and the tree began to die from the top.

But once the critical knife is drawn, it demands its own discipline. It takes real power to look at what you loved and still choose to cut. The road had beaten enough of that power into me. I no longer preserve the American past in amber. I no longer worship its monuments or excuse its rot with comforting conspiracies. I judge what must be broken — and a great deal must be broken.

Here in Europe I’ve grown a second nature: the man who plants from seed, who forges simple hooks instead of chasing impossible knives, who turns yesterday’s crumbs into fragrant smoke. That new man is already withering the old one. The taint has not washed off. It never will. Yet it no longer owns the horizon.

History belongs to the living only when it serves life. I have learned to wrap myself in the unhistorical mist — that necessary forgetting in which the hammer can fall clean and new instincts take root. Jack Kerouac could never find the goodness of man because he remained too enchanted by the romance of the road, too unwilling to drag his beloved past before the tribunal of life and let the unjust stand revealed so that the future might finally draw breath.

I have learned, late and at great cost, to sheathe the knife once the cut is made. To remember only what enlarges the will to create, and to forget the rest at the right time.

In Budapest the sirens still wail, but they no longer accuse me. The America that shaped me is neither to be worshipped nor fully escaped. It is to be used — critically, then released. The artist inside, the one who was never built for Hollywood’s false kiln, forges on. And in that forging — wood over stone, living flame over dead water, the unhistorical moment in which crumbs become gold — the goodness Kerouac hunted and could never find is not discovered.

It is made.

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