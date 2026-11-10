Since putting out my latest article, I’ve received pushback about the importance of propaganda. Managing perceptions is of primary importance in a democratic system, and also for leadership in any organization.

The standard public-relations textbook required for accreditation, Effective Public Relations (Cutlip, Center, and Broom) is a dry, albeit useful book. It describes the practice as the anticipation of public reaction and the subsequent management of it. The legitimacy of leadership rests upon the ability to manipulate reaction through understanding the public mind and adjusting messaging and organizational behaviour accordingly to sustain the preferred framing.

Lee Atwater understood how to apply these pragmatics to the political sphere. He elaborated on his infamous Southern Strategy in a 1981 interview where he described the shift from open racial language to abstract economic and “states’ rights” appeals. He utilized this framing to activate those resentments without triggering the backlash MAGA has brought upon their camp. His 1988 Willie Horton advertisement is a masterclass in this approach even if the advertisement feels dated in our media landscape. Atwater selected a single vivid image from the news cycle that crystallized his desired tough-on-crime frame without resorting to overt racialized language. We’ll return to the methods of the propagandist in a moment, but I must first address the second criticism I have received.

This is a more tempered criticism suggesting that I am over-estimating the importance of messaging, and that the Iran War was the bigger factor. That criticism is also incorrect. This article will demonstrate not only the importance of propaganda, but also that the Iran War losing the midterms is a cope narrative. It may have widened the margin of loss, but many voters had largely made up their minds before March — unless you got all your information from Data Republican.

The Consequences of the ICE Theatre

Let’s get the Iran War out of the way first, so we can laugh at the idiots who humiliated themselves on Xitter. In my previous article, I mentioned the importance of the Hispanic vote for Republicans. The shift with that voting bloc was not a reaction to the Iran War or gas prices. Trump began his term at 91% approval, which was already plummeting before the conflict. Tariff policy had already sunk Republican approval of his economy by 20-27 points or more depending on the poll. The signals for a disastrous midterms cycle were already present, and that was later waved away by political amnesiacs as “just the war.”

Hispanics were dumping Trump well before the conflict with Tehran. Independent polling showed collapsing approval. It went from the mid-to-high 30s at the start of Trump’s term down to the mid-to-high 20s. Hispanic voters carried Trump to victory in 2024. Pew’s validated voter analysis put his share of this demographic at 48 percent, nearly even with Kamala Harris — and up from 36 percent in 2020. Trump won white voters 55–43 in 2024, at the same margin he had in 2020. The Hispanic vote was critical for that election, and Trump’s already bombastic campaign rhetoric did nothing to shift the white voters to the GOP.

Equis Research tracked Hispanic voting shifts throughout the year. By May 2025, 15% of Latino Trump voters disapproved of the ICE spectacle. These voters ranked that policy among the administration’s worst, despite that same demographic supporting Trump’s campaign rhetoric on immigration by 65 percent. The survey found these voters’ frustrations stemmed from expecting that the administration would target criminals and recent Biden arrivals. Pew’s polling found 65–71 percent of Latinos disapproved of the administration’s immigration approach in sharp contrast to the initial headways that Republicans achieved on the issue with this demographic. Trump had also slipped underwater with young Latino men who had previously backed him in the double-digits during the 2024 election cycle.

Fast-forward to September and disaster was looming for the GOP. NBC/Telemundo battleground surveys of Latinos showed Democrats ahead by more than 20 points on a generic ballot poll, where no specific candidate is mentioned. Previous Trump voters constituted roughly 17 percent of those respondents. Considerable numbers of Latinos also reported personal impacts from ICE enforcement. The warning lights were already flashing red, and should have been a blaring alarm for the GOP. Instead they just kept shitposting vibes on X.com and flashing around their alternative polling with absurdly optimistic support for Republicans. They leaned into their spectacles. They thought the positive chud engagement on social media reflected the broader electorate. The perceptual damage had already been wrought for the sake of base entertainment. Meanwhile the broader electorate had already walked away from the train wreck.

If you doubt my narrative on Hispanic voters, take a closer look at their most humiliating defeat. In Texas, Starr County went from Trump at 58 percent to a Democrat at 77 percent. Remember all that drama about redrawing the electoral map in Texas? Several South Texas House seats Republicans had just gerrymandered flipped Blue. If Republicans had managed to hold onto a substantial fraction of the 2024 Latino support, it would have closed the gap or flipped outcomes in some of those battlegrounds—especially the ones where they had already stacked the cards in their favour.

In Colorado’s 8th District, a toss-up with nearly 40 percent Latino voters, Republican Gabe Evans had scraped by with less than a point in 2024. Democrat Manny Rutinel secured the seat with a cool 15 points in 2026. Latino support for the Democrats rose in multiple districts where that demographic is large enough to dictate the outcome. Those very same dynamics showed up in Texas’s 15th, Texas’s 23rd, Texas’s 28th, Texas’s 34th, Texas’s 35th, California’s 22nd, Florida’s 26th, and Florida’s 27th.

It’s Just Memes, Otter

It’s a dereliction of duty to allow your top influencers (who are funded by a patronage network connected to the White House) to run amok and put out incompetent messaging. Mainstream media reported on the memes that people claim to me were a completely harmless facet of online culture. Those voices are setting aside the obvious fact that this messaging was inorganic and coordinated, often handed down to the purveyors of it. Maybe we don’t follow the same accounts, but I’ve seen multiple collages of MAGA influencers copy and pasting the exact same message within the same timeframe.

What you post in the name of your politics has consequences. If you don’t want to live in the real world and LARP Crusader Kings on Xitter, be my guest. But like I’ve said from the start of this Substack, it’s bad propaganda. Perhaps that was always the intention of MAGA… to undermine their own campaign rhetoric… and the influencers were useful idiots. Let’s set that aside as speculation. I don’t want to drift into conspiratorial theories here. This all could be explained by incompetence just as easily.

The Iran War was a mistake and the material conditions make it an impossible victory. Look at the terrain of Iran and tell me where you would launch a ground force. That’s besides the point though. The White House went into this war with no messaging ready for the public. Trump initially suggested the conflict would end quickly, while riding the hopium from the smooth Venezuela operation which produced a rapid regime change. The geopolitical reality played out (predictably) differently, and it should have been expected that the aging Ayatollah already had a successor lined up. Trump flopped around like a fish on the deck giving contradictory statements for two months after the decapitation of Iran’s leadership failed to yield the political change he expected. The war, despite always destined to become an albatross on MAGA’s neck, still could have been managed perceptually.

A clear message from the start should be standard going into any offensive war. Every prior administration carefully planned the media cycle before declaring the operation. Had that been achieved, the Blue Tsunami might have been a Blue Wavelet. With more careful military planning and less overzealous American exceptionalist confidence, a steady stream of positive developments could have produced a news cycle that hinted at the end of the conflict. That might have allowed the GOP to pull a rabbit out of the hat and see the midterms result as a draw. Instead Trump put everything on ice while worrying about the popularity of the war, the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed, and gas prices continued to soar despite every attempt at market manipulation. The loss of Hispanic voters had already sealed their fate, but the war itself still reveals the incompetence of the Trump administration on every level from planning to execution.

I am frankly tired of people downplaying the importance of propaganda and perception management. It is the single most important factor in Democratic politics. Social media puts the ability for any jamoke to be an amateur propagandist. Anyone posting a meme is essentially a propagandist. Would you like to behave like a child or understand the importance of these principles and apply them to your political goals?

Propaganda For Dummies (You, Until You Read This)

Rather than boring you with a mountain of theory, let me distill Walter Lippmann’s basic claim: People do not respond to the world, but instead to the pictures in their heads. The propagandist’s craft is delicately crafting media that may supply or revise those pictures so that subsequent events are interpreted by the public through that new framing.

Jacques Ellul distinguishes between two forms of modern propaganda. ‘Propaganda of agitation’ aims to convert or mobilize the hostile against an existing order. Ellul identifies ‘propaganda of integration’ as the dominant modern form within democratic systems. The goal of this type of propaganda is reinforcing the already-sympathetic by filling their environment with messaging which allows the regime’s preferred frame to integrate within the background of daily life. Democratic systems have avoided agitation when there is nothing concrete to mobilize against, or when the target cannot be defined clearly or distinctly. This technique risks narrowing the circle of already-sympathetic rather than expanding it.

Edward Bernays in his seminal work, Propaganda, details an operational technique which separates public communication from simple persuasion. Drawing on the wisdom of Cicero’s rhetoric, Bernays suggests that you can never argue people into a new opinion. Instead you must crystallize a latent opinion with concrete framing within a recognizable form easily digested by the masses (we can see this technique within Atwater’s campaign ad). You then attach a name or mantra that makes the idea easy to repeat and share. This captures Lippmann’s vivid pictures in simple words and phrases. Finally, you stage a set of visible acts that confirm the new picture in public and reinforce the framing. These stages must remain congruent without any apparent contradictions that shatter the frame.

The left’s theoreticians, Chomsky included, have noted the structural components that facilitate the manipulation of public opinion such as media systems and institutional filters. Gramsci in particular highlights the importance of repeated framing within those hegemonic structures. There are many facets to the craft of propaganda, but the importance of repetition runs through most theories on matters of public opinion. Such repeated framing must still be placed carefully within the lived environment. No propagandist worth his salt would recommend a sequence of viral stunts as an effective method of managing public opinion.

Propaganda must be continuous and lasting—continuous in that it must not leave any gaps, but must fill the citizen’s whole day and all his days; lasting in that it must function over a very long period of time. Propaganda tends to make the individual live in a separate world; he must not have outside points of reference. He must not be allowed a moment of meditation or reflection in which to see himself vis-à-vis the propagandist, as happens when the propaganda is not continuous. At that moment the individual emerges from the grip of propaganda. Instead, successful propaganda will occupy every moment of the individual’s life… The individual must not be allowed to recover, to collect himself, to remain untouched by propaganda during any relatively long period, for propaganda is not the touch of the magic wand. It is based on slow, constant impregnation. Propaganda is a continuous action, without failure or interruption: as soon as the effect of one impulse is weakened, it is renewed by another. This is why it is fatal to the effectiveness of propaganda to proceed in spurts, with big noisy campaigns separated by long gaps. Jacques Ellul (from Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes, 1965, “Continuity and Duration of Propaganda”)

I know at this point I need to really nail the point to the wall in order to get some of you to listen to reason. I can already hear the objections: “Isn’t this exactly what the memes were achieving?”. A 2024 meta-analysis of 18 studies by Keating and Skurka in Communication Research illuminates the impotence of viral content. They found that “too many similar messages conveying redundant information” creates message fatigue and undesirable consequences. Message fatigue is defined as the exhaustion and boredom people feel after receiving those messages. The result was that people became more likely to endorse the opposite of the message and less inclined to act on it.

Source : Inverted U-shaped model: How frequent repetition affects perceived risk

Systematic reviews of similar literature show the classic inverted-U of repetition. Moderate repetition strengthens a message until we see a drop-off at the point of chronic overexposure. This achieves the opposite of propagandistic aims. The formerly compliant are now prone to counter-arguing and seek less information after experiencing this state of reactance. Related studies on outrage and social-media politics fatigue uncover the similar patterns. High-volume, high-intensity bursts eventually cause disengagement and are ultimately disruptive to sustained conformity. This style of content stands in direct contrast with Ellul’s continuous impregnation that stops the target of propaganda from questioning or disengaging.

Where continuous propaganda avoids exhaustion and fills the environment without gaps (think the Pledge of Allegence rituals or DeBeer’s “a diamond is forever”) so the preferred picture becomes ordinary background, a sequence of viral stunts separated by long gaps leaves the individual a moment of reflection. In that moment the framing can be distinguished as propaganda. The conditions of social media allow that moment to tip into fatigue and loosen the grip the propagandist was trying to hold on the pictures in your mind. The ICE and deportation spectacle cycle was peppered with rage-bait that never for a moment attempted to function as uninterrupted impregnation.

The administration and its influencers produced a high-volume of outrage content designed specifically for virality and attention-grabbing. A non-exhaustive list would include Alligator Alcatraz, Bukele perp-walks, Sinatra edit videos, and the official DHS accounts posting meme formats originating from 4chan White Nationalists. These were effective as agitation for an audience that already wanted maximal enforcement. They were poor as integration for the Purple Wave voters I mentioned in my previous article.

Viral memes do not supply a stable picture that could absorb setbacks, costs, or contradictory facts (the difference between “worst of the worst” claims and the actual people being filmed, which were often family homes being raided by ICE agents). When the public noticed the contradictions in messaging, between the viral stunts and Trump’s campaign rhetoric on one side and the actual nature and scale of the operations on the other, the MAGA messaging apparatus had no prepared secondary frame. Their only recourse was to produce more of the same spectacle to bolster their diminishing base, or simply switch topics.

What would have been better propaganda here? Well, I am not going to help the MAGAtards, so let me use the Woke example instead. Rather than bombarding media with LGBT content, such as in the case of Netflix, they should have kept these characters proportional to the average population. The characters should not have blethered about critical theory and social grievances but instead behaved like ordinary folk. This would have reaffirmed the consistency that people already experience in their everyday life, and helped normalize these individuals as part of the social fabric.

That’s how you manufacture consent.

Two Years of Rightoid Retardation

The Trump administration and its major influencers produced messaging akin to generic marketing in lieu of facilitating the crystallization of public opinion. The meme spam and personality spectacle were offered to the public as agitation without integration. They created pictures without consistency for the environment which the public inhabits and evidently almost no pre-consideration of consequences.

Here, I must re-emphasize Lippmann’s point that the masses respond to the pictures in their heads only when those pictures sit inside a continuous surrounding that allows later events to be legible through them. In other words, the message should never stand in stark contrast with their lived experiences.

The biggest accounts and official channels repeatedly posted content that never attempted to build a frame for the public mind to inhabit. When Trump says he’s getting rid of the worst of the worst and the footage shows the kind little Hispanic family next door whisked away in chains, ordinary experience supplies a competing picture. There is an instant discontinuity created which rejects the intended frame offered by official White House channels. The door-to-door raids and Home Depot day labourer arrests also competed with Trump’s suggestions that he’d be tough on businesses utilizing illegal labour. The public disconnect arises regardless of whether the MAGA base gets a sadistic little stiffy from pausing their doom-scrolling on the footage.

Alligator Alcatraz

The Florida detention facility was inaugurated with heavily theatrical branding, amplified by Fox News and AI-slop from the official White House social media accounts. Trump’s tour of the location became a media event, where he allowed himself to lean into the bit. He joked that escapees would need to know how to run zigzag from an alligator and called the wildlife “a lot of body guards… cops in the form of alligators.”

In the end, this entire debacle resulted in wasted public funds in the name of a week-long media circuit. As operational and legal problems mounted, Alligator Alcatraz was officially closed in 2026. I want you to ask yourself a question: Were any propagandistic goals achieved when the outcome was an expensive, short-lived facility with critical media reports of dismal conditions and ballooning costs which ultimately dominated the public mind rather than bolstering the immigration enforcement agenda?

Bukele CECOT Transfers

Transfers to El Salvador’s CECOT prison came with dramatic videos of detainees in chains and announcements of payments to Bukele’s government. The photos of chained men paraded through the halls of CECOT’s maximum-security complex were intended as deterrence theatre by the Trump administration. It is unclear whether the intended audience of people hoping to cross the border ever saw them. What the American public received from mainstream coverage was due process concerns, questions about the payments to Bukele’s government, and the optics of outsourcing detention becoming a question of ICE’s capacity to handle deportations.

The intended frame for the American public of decisive action was forced to compete with legitimate concerns about Trump overstepping American law. And of course, the MAGA influencers completely ignored any consideration of optics in a nation that takes its legal procedures very seriously.

ICE Spectacles and DHS Memes

We’ve already dissected this event, but the full scope of this madness deserves to be catalogued. DHS and White House accounts repeatedly used meme formats for deportation content. The first escape from Xitter containment was the crude July 2025 use of the viral Jet2 TikTok format (“Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday”) over footage of handcuffed people being loaded onto planes, brazenly captioned as a “one-way deportation holiday”. Jess Glynne called the use of her song “sick” and said her music was about love and unity, not division.

The original post was copyright claimed for using the Pokémon theme song without permission. Moon Man is associated with the /pol/ board on 4chan.

The media began to report more steadily on the content churning out of Xitter, and the memes were becoming increasingly edgy, referring to White Nationalism content from 4chan. The mainstream media picked up on this, including AP, Newsweek, Slate, Time, NPR, and the Independent. That is hardly an exhaustive list, but you get the point. My article for Multipolar Press covers more of the memes.

While seemingly innocuous, the text is a reference to a White Nationalist folk song and the media connected the dots. It’s remarkable that they didn’t fire this guy immediately and let this go on for months.

A tasteless Christmas-themed post (“YOU’RE GOING HO HO HOME”) with ICE agents in Santa hats also escaped the echo-chamber and drew public outrage. You have to wonder what all this was trying to achieve. You don’t play politics for a laugh.

TPUSA Charlie Kirk Memorial

The September 21, 2025 memorial for Charlie Kirk was produced at megachurch-revival scale, with Turning Point USA, Turning Point Action, and Mosaic Pro Events involved. Pyrotechnics, worship-style staging, and the overall production values made the event look like a performance rather than a political memorial. The optics completely destroyed Erika Kirk’s reputation even amongst conservatives. She has been fighting a public perception of her as not in a state of mourning and grifting off Charlie’s death ever since. Imagine if the event had any decorum or the expected solemnity that exists in our cultures’ framing of death. Erika Kirk might not be nearly so reviled if the production team had stopped for a second to ask themselves if this is what a funeral should look like.

I have to also throw a bone to the grifter, Richard Hanania, because his deconstruction of Charlie Kirk is worth reading despite the ghoulish hands that typed it.

Alysa Liu “one magacock away”

During the 2026 Winter Olympics, figure skater Alysa Liu won gold. Major accounts including Jack Posobiec attempted to claim her.

A tweet from NewsBarron went viral and started a wave of MAGAtards drooling over her. The most optics-retarded accounts leaned hard right into the simpery, utilizing her father’s decision to use IVF and a white egg donor by calling for a eugenic Wasian master-race to be created. This led to a wave of Alysa Liu hyperborea edits.

Later interviews showed her family is liberal and that she had attended BLM, Stop Asian Hate, climate, and ICE protests. The same networks that had amplified her then reversed, and the mainstream media picked up on the story. All in all this was a very embarrassing blunder that could have been avoided with basic due diligence, and someone like Posobiec should have gathered those media chops by now.

These edits were littered all over my feed and I tend to follow more mainstream figures to keep my finger on the pulse of current events

Data Centers and the Super-Intelligence Rebrand

Possibly the most incompetent move of the Trump administration was the failure to manage public perception of AI when the entire US economy hinges on its success due to the speculative bubble that has formed around the technology. Public opposition to AI data centers was already high by mid-2026. Polls already showed majority opposition to data centers overall, and as high as 50 percent among Republicans. Trump called the whole backlash a “hoax,” lumped it in with climate change and Russia-collusion claims, and warned that communities who resisted would end up “backwards and poor.” The only guardrails needed, he said, were a “STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT.”

In September 2026, first at the UN and then by executive order, he directed the executive branch to stop using “artificial intelligence” and replace it with “Super Intelligence” or “SI.” Tech CEOs (Musk, Zuckerberg, Huang, Pichai, Amodei, Brockman, and others) attended a White House event and signed a short voluntary “White House Accord on Super Intelligence,” which featured a typographical error underneath Trump’s signature.

Media coverage noted the awkwardness of what should have been a carefully managed media event. Executives were also ill-prepared. They often stumbled and recalibrated their thoughts mid-sentence. The rebrand offered nothing to address local opposition, which should have been the primary goal of bringing these important figures together in front of the press. Trump later called anyone still using “AI” “THE ENEMY.” Note that he is calling a majority of the electorate his enemy with this framing.

This was branding as a substitute for perception management. The problems of rising energy costs, impact of site locations, and other growing local expenses remained dominant in the public discussion. Trump’s rebrand did not alter the pictures people already adopted of data centers, nor ease their worries about AI’s impact on an already tight job market. I don’t think I need to say any more about the sheer incompetence of this event. While I have my suspicions about some of Trump’s optics, this is a perfect example of his complete and utter incapability of governing.

MAGAtard Embrace

In September 2026 an AI caricature posted by WearForbidden mocked the MAGA influencer kowtowing. That one is not a screenshot, so click if you haven’t seen it yet. The creator described himself as an America First conservative trying to draw attention to the negative impact of zero-discipline messaging, and the video went viral for the Groypers and the disillusioned. The objects of his criticism attempted to claim this disgusting creature as a mascot and attribute it to the left — rather than attempting to face the critique and defend their positions. How anyone in the MAGA camp thought they could spin this one is beyond me. Contrary to popular belief you cannot spin everything even with ubiquitous astroturfing.

Rally Male Body and Ass Comments

In October 2026 rallies Trump repeatedly sidetracked into comments about bodies, muscles, and asses. These remarks were circulated widely on social media. Coverage treated them as digressions attempting to distract from negative press, which is exactly how Trump has long treated the media cycle. While that can be an effective deflection strategy, leading up to midterms it appears as incompetence or at worst the early stages of mental decline — a perception he already built of Biden and would be wise to avoid himself.

Playing with Dolls (Malfoid and Anakin)

In the run-up to the 2026 midterms, major accounts and the Department of Education posted Malfoid (for those who don’t know — a gender-swapped Draco Malfoy) and authoritarian Anakin Skywalker imagery. Katie Miller posted about finding the Anakin in your life. Elon Musk posted Anakin AI images. Coverage in Wired, Playboy, and elsewhere framed it as right-wing adults LARPing with action figures and fandom. The lack of message discipline was noted as the memes ran right up to the historic election blowout. What a way to signal to the public that you are serious about running the country effectively while the economy is in shambles!

This one made my soul leave my body from the sheer visceral cringe:

Honorable Mention: Renaming Things and The Ballroom Obsession

Trump marks territory the way an untrained dog pisses on your rug. This honorable mention was largely compromised of low-effort slop, culture war resurrection, and dominance displays. MAGA often timed them as deliberate distractions from the Epstein files and Trump’s broken campaign promise to release them in full. Some of the stunts are examples of passable crisis management. Others collapsed immediately on delivery including the UFO dumps and the endless ballroom/restoration/monument rambling. A few backfired tremendously, such as the shoddy work on the Reflecting Pool. None of them are especially interesting as individual events, so we’ll settle for a collage and the absurd list below.

Renaming Spree (2025–2026)

Geographic / federal names changed:

Gulf of Mexico → Gulf of America (EO 14172, Jan 20, 2025)

Denali → Mount McKinley (same EO; park name left alone)

Lake Ontario → Lake America (EO 14422, Aug 2026)

Department of Defense → Department of War (secondary title via EO, Sept 2025; Hegseth pushed it hard)

Nine Army bases restored to pre-2023 names (Fort Bragg, Fort Benning, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Lee, Fort Polk, Fort Rucker, Fort Pickett, etc.)

Kennedy Center board voted to add Trump’s name (Trump-Kennedy Center)

Floated but not complete:

Atlantic/Pacific as “Trump Ocean” or “Ocean of the Americas”

Strait of Hormuz as “Trump Strait”

Post-Loss Scrambling

After the midterms, Captive Dreamer (Geoffrey Martin) is taking much of the blame for the terrible messaging despite the whole ecosystem producing slop. Stephen Miller’s elevation as Chief of Staff is being hailed as putting the chuds back in based mode. To anyone outside the MAGA bubble, this sequence looked like scapegoating and a reshuffle of personnel with no serious intent to change the messaging… and that is exactly what it is. These people are clowns.

Hegseth’s reaction to Stephen Miller’s promotion started a fresh wave of babbling, coping chuddery

Don’t Forget It Is Over

I have to wonder whether Trump’s business background inclined him to mistake marketing for propaganda, or whether undermining his own agenda was wholly intentional. On certain issues, especially immigration, I lean toward the latter. A few months of buffoonery is somewhat excusable; two years of it begins to appear to me as deliberate intent. Only incompetents or self-saboteurs could screw up this bigly.

Maybe I am overestimating the man and he is simply a complete and utter moron on every conceivable level. The Iran War and the “SI” rebrand point towards ineptitude, but at least there, the administration attempted multiple strategies. On deportations the public was only offered niche chuddery. The administration tripled down on the DHS slop-machine for months. Whichever way you cut it, the end result is the same. The negative framing facilitated by MAGA’s ill-conceived propaganda has already crystallized in the public mind, destroying any tangible possibility of political parties risking their mandate on tough immigration enforcement, and deportations might be largely off the table. In Germany, the AfD has already begun walking back their deportation plans, and more are surely to follow because this has become a matter of public perception.

There is a final, third consideration worth entertaining. The nature of social media discourse may have brainrotted our politicians and leaders. There appears to be a near-complete absence of anyone treating propaganda as a crucial function of leadership. Governance demands more than half-baked slogans such as “the left wants to fucking kill you.” That is a losing message if I have ever seen one, especially when material pressures are already stressing the population and the left has the public perception of arguing for stronger social safety-nets. Nobody is going to swallow that kind of slop in this climate except the true-believers who have already demonstrated themselves as being a minority voting bloc with little consequence on the electoral map.

This is my final nail in the coffin of MAGA slopulism, unless the news gets spicy enough that I need to strike the iron while it is hot. Then I might open the casket and beat the corpse to a second death. With that out of the way, expect some practical philosophy on the horizon.

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