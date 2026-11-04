Vidra Nomadica

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Ann K Sterzinger's avatar
Ann K Sterzinger
18h

Those of us who are sick of democrats being evil and republicans being retarded have realized our votes are the only ones that count, so we’re going to keep slapping their stupid faces, back and forth, till they quit having the vapors goddamn it

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An American Writer & Essayist's avatar
An American Writer & Essayist
19h

I like Librarian, but he is a MAGA shill. Good post, well said.

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