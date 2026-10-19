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Hunter_
Oct 19

Thanks for this article, I think it was much needed for those not read up on this subject. I would like to share a few points, regarding what you've stated.

The dhimmi status might be somewhat alluring for those wanting a peaceful coexistence, but it was a monetary servitude, avoiding either being murdered (for the time being) or turned into a slave. Muslims (yes, the regular ones) turned non-muslims either into slaves of differing sorts, Janissaries (captured european boys, retrained as islamic soldiers) or outright killed them. Even these non-muslim groups disappeared over time within the empire, or Islamic states, because the state in reality did not protect them. As non-muslims, they have no rights to speak of. Whole ethinicities were genocided thanks to the Islamic expansion.

"The print era onwards into industrialization brought high average literacy and cognitive ability, low time preference, and rising prosperity. " - this may be misconstrued that low time preference is the product of literacy increasing, which is not the case. Time preference is G loaded, and while these changes had induced a Flynn effect and due to reproductive fall-off increased the average intelligence, they were not why low time preference is more wide-spread in Europe and East-Asia.

"especially ethnic groups that were unable to access the formerly abundant affirmative-action programs and those of the dominant ethnic group who were left behind by these mechanisms." - this is what happened to SA whites who could not move out of the cities or establish farms away from a collapsing civilisation. They are now destitute at best, or were brutally murdered at worst.

Cross-group cooperation was never established by the system in our current cycle, the foreign hordes were simply hoist upon the people of these countries. Nobody wanted them, if you look at poll datas even as back as the 80's. Nobody wanted de-segregation in the USA either, they were forced to do so at gun point. So to say "trust that had been established by the system to foster cross-group cooperation" in this context, is lacking nuance in my view.

In "Electronic Retribalisation":

If you are talking about the nons in white countries, this retribalisation will happen once the majortiy has been defeated in a sense. These groups will eat each other alive in tribal wars. However, if you mean this in the greater sense of the system and liberal order, this ethnic-centered vision had only appeared recently in Europeans, exactly because they can feel it on their skin, that their immediate surroundings are being overtaken by nons. You cannot return to a "high-trust multi-ethnic society", since no such thing exists or has existed. Ethnic differences are mires more deep than religious differences. I quite disagree, if this is your proposition, that the liberal order held different ethnic groups together. What held them together was money, simple as that. They did not emigrate or break into countries for the good of their laws but for their handouts, even to America. You might get a few pocket cities where a local native american or mexican is well liked, but simply that is because he is alone, or only one family. Once there are larger populations of different races, even if people behave momentarily, the threat of ethnic conflict remains ever hanging over.

The examples of US gang warfare are apt, and to some extent are already happening on the streets of Europe. For now they are ethnicity-based. I think it will remain to be an ethnic conflict going forward.

In "The Pattern Within Europe"

"This reveals the increasingly bipartisan nature of European public opinion on immigration."

Spot on. Hungary and other Eastern European countries are being eaten by foreign "legal" workers, just as wealthier countries are supporting an ever-growing leech in the form of illegal immigrants. The UK (the state) is bussing and spreading illegals all over its territory, in a, well, illegal manner. Spain has recently provided 1+ million people with settlement papers, who were illegals. Neither welfare nor the financial system can hold much longer in these states, simply they had accrued too much debt and are unable to pay it. Add to this rest of the issues we have a wide array of system-shocks to be seen. The inflow of nons into Europe has been nothing but a weaponisation of these ethnic groups. Once the JIT economy fails to deliver goods, you will see the same things as you are seeing in Paris and Italy.

There is no legal recourse to this, even if parties like the AfD win (mind you, even half of them are fake and gay).

In my view, you will get South-Africanisation with ethnic enclaves, as public order breaks down, segregation will become more and more possible even at the lower end of the financial spectrum. In SA, the main issue was the sheer number of the non population in opposition to the white and native (khoi-san) ones.

Furthermore, the media and commonplace hatred that has been generated among nons will drive them to commit crimes against the natives. You can already see this everywhere, so we are already at the stage of low-level ethnic war. You can't have any form of coexistence of any kind like that, especially after the decimation of one group's historical monuments, treasures, and their people. Once there are no limits, one can foresee how a Haiti-like situation may become the norm.

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YourUncleDarnell's avatar
YourUncleDarnell
Oct 19Edited

Diversity is our strength? Multiculturalism enriches us all?

https://substack.com/profile/453466-youruncledarnell/note/c-365107432?r=9pwa&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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