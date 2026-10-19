▒░OTTERLY//STRATIFIED░▒

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LOADING EQUILIBRIUM... [FAILED]

HORIZONTAL TRUST ...... DEGRADED

VERTICAL SUBSTITUTES .. ACTIVE

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END OF EUROPE AS WE KNEW IT

Every New Year’s Eve, hundreds of vehicles burn in French cities. The images circulate as proof that the mindless hordes described by Raspail are finally burning the grand oak doors crafted by our ancestors. The usual suspects, the Americans, talk of European civilizational death.

Raspail himself speaks of this:

There are only two solutions. Either we accommodate them and France—its culture, its civilisation—will be erased without even a funeral. In my view, that’s what’s going to happen. Or we don’t accommodate them at all…

Raspail predicts an apocalyptic erasure that is so often parroted in our political discourse. A tragic funeral is not in the cards and exists only as rhetoric. The endpoint we are careening towards is something already visible in the United States. For decades now, the United States has increasingly become a stratified society in which the elite core encloses itself within private provision and selective institutions. Generalized trust collapses, and parallel low-trust societies continue to take shape below while those with means take a private exit behind gated enclaves.

Predictions across the board are horrendously wrong, from Raspail to our fellow Substacker Ahnaf Ibn Qais, who expects Islam to function as a unifying force among immigrant groups. The Ottoman millet system existed to manage multiethnic coexistence within an Islamic civilization without requiring high cross-group trust. The Empire ultimately collapsed under the rise of ethnonationalism regardless of the shared religion that claimed to function as a civilizational bulwark. Nor do ethnic enclaves within diverse nations suddenly become cooperative blocs, as Houellebecq predicted in Submission.

We only need to look at the past to illuminate the future. History has provided us with the bleak pattern of what is to arrive on European shores. Multicultural societies begin with high-trust equilibrium and degrade into durable, unequal coexistence. Trust not only degrades between ethnic groups, but also within ethnic groups subjected to diverse conditions.

I told myself I would stop writing rational articles about politics, because it’s akin to pissing in the wind; most people latch onto emotive rhetoric and my refusal to engage in such argumentation is a hamstring on my work… but perhaps my perspective is valuable to some worthy individuals who can take a rhetorical turn with this information.

The Breaking of Tribal Bonds

Human groups did not begin as high-trust societies. Default tribal conditions are well observed within anthropological study. Tribal groups were small-scale with high-relatedness reciprocity that included kinship groups often living in multi-generational co-residence. The moral backbone depended on face-to-face reputation that followed local norms. Trust was dense due to the ethical mechanism of direct behavioural monitoring; however, the ability to scale was severely restricted by that very framework.

The transition from small-scale societies to larger agricultural and urban ones required a drastic change in humanity’s approach towards ethical vigilance. Those tribal conditions were not simply erased with the transition, but rather supplemented by the scalable frameworks we rely on today. Kinship ethics were replaced with formal legal codes, management bureaucracies, and clear hierarchies. Émile Durkheim describes a transitory state between these paradigms dubbed anomie. The weakening of older moral regulations creates disorder before new forms of ethical solidarity can coalesce. We appear to be afflicted by anomie as the liberal order continues to lose moral authority, and new forms of governance loom on the horizon. Durkheim notes that if these substitutes work then the effective circle of cooperation broadens, but should they fail in establishing a new coherent moral order the result is not a return to tribal kinship, but instead fragmentation or a rigid hierarchical order lacking an ethical foundation.

Empires solved the problem of scale through hierarchical inclusion rather than attempting the equal fusion daydream of our liberal societies. The Ottoman example is salient here. Non-Muslim communities, such as Christians and Jews, were granted a protected-subordinate “dhimmi” status under Islamic law. They received freedom of worship and internal jurisdiction over their communal matters, for example: marriage, inheritance, and internal discipline. In exchange, they were obligated to pay the poll tax and allow the Sultan and kadi to intervene in matters of criminality and public order.

Stability depended solely on the Empire’s fiscal and military authority, while cross-group trust was not required nor facilitated through the centuries. This arrangement arose from locally negotiated practices (Braude) during the early Ottoman period, later described by 19th-century scholars as the “millet system.” The system kept these groups negotiating with the state rather than each other through the virtue of legal segmentation. Horizontal trust was non-existent, but multicultural coexistence could be maintained so long as the Empire could project the power needed to enforce this arrangement.

As the Ottoman Empire declined, ethnonationalism offered a coherent alternative to the millet system, and Islam failed to unite its Muslim subjects. Late-Ottoman reforms, such as the Tanzimat, reduced formal hierarchy but neglected to generate the cross-group trust or provide institutional substitutes needed to hold a more equal order together as ethnonationalism continued to gain strength. The collapse of the Ottoman Empire did not establish stable parallel societies through this segmentation, but the end result was instead a violent unmixing that led to population exchanges and mass violence.

European liberal societies had their own process of unifying tribal groups, but under very favourable historical conditions. The print era onwards into industrialization brought high average literacy and cognitive ability, low time preference, and rising prosperity. Abstract notions of solidarity and impersonal public goods became viable at a national scale, but remained contingent on the unique historical factors that enabled them to begin with. We are now living with the result of declining prosperity and the inability of disparate groups of people to unite around abstract notions of the public good, making those goods nigh impossible to maintain.

Historical arrangements that unite various ethnic groups are fragile. The centre must hold to prevent fragmentation, and if the state can no longer project power or provide economic resources across the broad ethnic spectrum of society, we see similar patterns appear across the historical record. A pattern has already appeared in contemporary America. Residential enclaves with private security are becoming the norm through homeowners’ associations. Institutional sorting through charter and magnet schools, with rising income segmentation, locks lower-income families out of opportunities—especially ethnic groups that were unable to access the formerly abundant affirmative-action programs and those of the dominant ethnic group who were left behind by these mechanisms.

The economic and administrative institutions still continue to function while everyday trust deteriorates and street-level order is neglected. Collapse does not arrive as catastrophe; instead we see stratification that hollows out the forms of trust that had been established by the system to foster cross-group cooperation.

Electronic Retribalization

Marshall McLuhan described the transition from print to visual media as the establishment of a “global village.” I can highly recommend Neema Parvini’s video on the topic for a deeper insight, but in a nutshell McLuhan suggests that print biases the mind towards the abstract, allowing for a detached viewpoint and impersonal coordination that liberal systems thrived on, whereas electronic media brings simultaneity and low abstraction. Visual media brings everyone into contact with everyone else, and the result is more friction. Proximity breeds conflict; therefore we have created a “global village” which, in McLuhan’s words, “is a world in which you don’t necessarily have harmony.” The result is a retribalization.

Social media has fulfilled McLuhan’s prophecy of a global village where proximity intensifies differences. This new retribalization is far more disordered than ancient kinship groups. Tribal identity can be changed with a few taps of your thumb on a smartphone. The cost of abandoning these neo-tribal groups is low. They reward identity performance over reciprocity. Out-group presence is continuously visible through collective reposting. The technological conditions of the internet, which at first appeared to expand the circle of trust, have instead segmented it into fluid low-commitment pseudo-tribes that lack the multigenerational monitoring which made kinship groups highly stable. Meanwhile, demographic changes have neutered the cultural and cognitive similarities that underwrote the success of mid-20th-century liberalism. We have entered an age of electronic retribalization and demographic change functioning together as a blockade towards the possibility of returning to the high-trust equilibrium that was contingent on print media.

Impersonal coordination no longer holds and what remains is the accelerating collapse of horizontal trust. Street-level order becomes differentiated by neighborhoods and ethnic groupings. This has been clearly seen in America for decades with Los Angeles gang affiliations based on street locale first and ethnic identity second. Within the Black community we’ve seen a decades-running war between two Crips sets, with the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips making an alliance with the Eight Tray Gangster Crips’ rival Hispanic Sureños gang. This pattern that already exists in America is certainly bound to appear across the pond as the welfare state continues to dry up. European states use social services and welfare provisions as residual state capacity and a substitute for horizontal trust; as those decay we will see more events like the French riots on October 17th.

American Sorting and the Decay of Trust Within Groups

The United States has already produced an example of a stratified pattern for a liberal society that loses equilibrium and ethical legitimacy. Income segregation has risen steadily, with the share of families living in middle-income neighborhoods falling sharply between the 1970s and 2009 as the shares at both socioeconomic extremes grew considerably. Community associations now cover tens of millions of residents. These associations fund private security and governance that formerly fell under the obligation of local governments. Private security personnel now outnumber sworn police officers by nearly 2:1 according to the latest report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Street-level order has become hyper-local and contingent on your socioeconomic means.

These same conditions that sort ethnic groups between neighborhoods also degrade trust within those same groups. Robert Putnam found that within diverse areas, residents tend to “hunker down” and withdraw from their neighbours. Putnam’s research found that people within these areas reported lower trust towards residents of their own background and reduced civic engagement. Meta-analyses confirmed a negative relationship between ethnic diversity and social trust. The association is strongest at the local level, especially in regards to trust in neighbors; although the effect is modest with strict controls, the data show residents from lower-trust ethnic groups have the sharpest decline. Regardless of the nuances, the withdrawal is demonstrated within groups and is not limited to a trust decline between ethnic groups, where the effect is significantly greater.

America reveals a stratification pattern similar to the Ottoman millet system. The American liberal pattern reaches a similar outcome through residential sorting and private exit without the need for a formal legal framework to intervene in ethnic affairs. High-functioning elite cores and private provision sit alongside lower-trust enclaves in which both between-group and within-group trust continue to decline and weaken. As horizontal trust collapses through increased diversity and compositional differences, the liberal order that once held together disparate groups evaporates and leaves vertical and private substitutes that maintain the economic and administrative framework while the rest of society suffers.

The Pattern Within Europe

Europe is headed towards the same stratified pattern, albeit under considerably different institutional constraints. Native fertility still remains alarmingly below replacement levels across the continent, while the share of births to foreign-born mothers continues to rise. Net migration has been offsetting population decline in most Western European countries, which has facilitated the demographic change formerly seen only in the United States. Even if these inflows slow, the compositional change is locked in for at least another decade since birth rates show no sign of reversing. At the same time, European welfare provisions are under considerable fiscal and political pressure. The very vertical substitutes that have thus far limited the need for American-style private exits will no longer be able to operate as residual state capacity.

Despite the rhetoric from the right that sees itself at war with public opinion, that opinion has already shifted. Increasing majorities across Western Europe support sharp reductions in immigration, stricter asylum laws, and deportations, with large-scale returns on the table of discussion. In Germany, the AfD now leads national polling with proposals for longer naturalization periods, tighter family reunification laws, expanded returns of refugees, and origin-based selection. These policies now set the outer bound of the debate, which were unthinkable five years ago. In Denmark, we’ve seen the left-wing Social Democrats tightening asylum policies and substantially lowering immigration numbers. This reveals the increasingly bipartisan nature of European public opinion on immigration.

Mainstream parties have responded with incremental tightening of immigration policies. Restrictionist pressure has forced partial policy changes without producing mass expulsion, but in terms of appeasing public opinion these policies are an utter failure. These measures have slowed the rate of change, but do nothing to reverse the existing demographics or mitigate the fertility crisis. Private exit remains less developed than in the United States because welfare states still supply more public goods directly and the legal barriers to group-differentiated governance in the manner of American HOAs are considerably higher. Should those public goods contract further in the foreseeable future, which appears increasingly likely, the incentive for sorting and exit will become undeniable for those of the necessary means to afford them.

The outcome will not be Raspail’s doomsday prophecy, nor a return to stable kinship or the classical nationalism so desired by the contemporary right. It is more likely to be the American pattern with a European flavour. Business as usual continues for economic and administrative activities, but a residual state capacity facilitates the emergence of weaker vertical substitutes for trust. We shall see everyday order and social capital become differentiated by neighborhood and ethnic groupings. Trust will continue to decay both between groups and within them. Ottoman millet logic under modern conditions will produce hierarchical multiethnic coexistence with low horizontal trust and enclaves of those with the wealth to enforce order within their own communities.

Closing Thoughts

The historical record is clear: there is no putting the genie back in the bottle. The collapse of the Western Roman Empire did not return Germans, Romans, and Celts to their kinship groups. Instead, feudal hierarchies emerged and subsumed the economic and administrative functions of the Roman state. This is exactly the fragmented hierarchical order that appears when the transitional state of anomie fails to produce a viable order.

Our liberal governments cannot reproduce the equilibrium that made the 20th century possible, and their attempts to do so only delay the inevitable. The end logic has already appeared in America as its society continues to fragment. This does not result in a Balkanization of clear ethnic divisions, nor can we assume a neo-feudalism with clear hierarchies. We are more likely headed towards Byzantine-like conditions, with local hierarchical arrangements. As imperial power weakened from the 11th century onwards, it led to a rise of the dynatoi (powerful provincial landowners) and the pronoia system of conditional land grants in exchange for military service. After 1204, we see the establishment of successor states (Nicaea, Trebizond, Epirus) that preserved imperial titles and administration while exercising power over much smaller territories.

Alternatively, a strong authoritarian state could clean up this mess, but who is up to the task? We live in times of degraded cognition and a degenerate, stateless elite who would rather set up shop somewhere else or hide behind walls instead of getting their hands dirty. Position yourself accordingly.

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