As the holiday season approaches, what better way to support your fellow Substack creators and treat yourself than by picking up one of these exceptional books I discovered this year? Below, I’ve shared my reviews of four standout reads, along with my affiliate links to purchase them on Amazon. I thoroughly enjoyed immersing myself in the outstanding work from these talented writers, and I hope you’ll find them just as rewarding!

Fiction Recommendations

Pandemonia : A Novel Plague Plague Novel

I haven’t had this much fun reading a book in a long time.

No holds barred, this satirist, Centaur Write Satyr, holds nothing sacred and pulls all the punches, at everyone, including himself. The satyr’s book is full of clever puns—naming a Midwestern town “Dairyaire” got a good laugh out of me.

The satyr uses toilet humor cleverly, as our noble knight Sir Pickle teams up with a gassy wizard who can’t stop ripping ass but turns his flatulence into powerful magic, plus a laid-back pilot, all in a race to save the world from the insidious magic of the demon Corona and his Fauci-stand-in puppet, Doctor Sickle.

Johnson Riggs treats his pen like a slapstick prop as he builds his satirical fantasy world of Quagmerica, a true proverbial swamp. Chuckles, guffaws, and side-splitting laughter are sure to follow from reading this book.

This book propelled its way into my favorites because of the catharsis it offers on the COVID era…